R&D Dry pipe

This pipe will hit harder than a factory B pipe. Will fit into square and round nose 701 skis

$450



Square Nose Aftermarket ride plate

$80



Square nose Aftermarket Intake grate

$80



Square and round nose Blowsion sealed steering bearing system, quick turn plate and bars (300 new)

$175



Oceanpro aluminum steering nozzle for any yamaha 144 pump

$200



Aluminum finger throttle with built in switch (Switch needs to be free'd)

$40



Willing to make a package deal on multiple parts

Here is the craigslist link with pictures



https://losangeles.craigslist.org/sg...621215034.html



Please text if interested

