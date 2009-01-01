Willing to ship on your dime.

R&D Dry pipe
This pipe will hit harder than a factory B pipe. Will fit into square and round nose 701 skis
$450

Square Nose Aftermarket ride plate
$80

Square nose Aftermarket Intake grate
$80

Square and round nose Blowsion sealed steering bearing system, quick turn plate and bars (300 new)
$175

Oceanpro aluminum steering nozzle for any yamaha 144 pump
$200

Aluminum finger throttle with built in switch (Switch needs to be free'd)
$40

Willing to make a package deal on multiple parts
Here is the craigslist link with pictures

https://losangeles.craigslist.org/sg...621215034.html

Please text if interested
6263533145