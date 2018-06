Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Specific silver Mikuni SBN44 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location New Mexico Age 30 Posts 101 Specific silver Mikuni SBN44 On this one, I'm looking for a specific SBN44 to try and build a set of duals. The one I have now is a silver, no choke, primer installed style, with the markings MAC67 and number group 421 below the fuel pump side. Please see pic for reference. Hopefully someone has one laying around! Attached Images IMG_4560.JPG (2.53 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

