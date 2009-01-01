Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 Honda Aquatrax, first engine start is weird and shuts off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location evansville, in Posts 4 2004 Honda Aquatrax, first engine start is weird and shuts off Hi guys, I have a 2004 Honda Aquatrax. I bought it this year and all was good. I had an issue in beginning where the idle rpm was very low for some reason around 700-900, so I raised that by adjusting that little screw like thing on the engine. I raised it to like 1150. it was working just fine but than after couple of weeks I took it out again and when I started the jetski in the water it was working weird.



as I was starting it, it felt like it was turning harder almost like when battery is bad and it takes a little longer to start. after it started the rpm was like working lower than usual 1150 and when I gave it a little throttle it was smooth like it should be it felt like it was having trouble accelerating. now this is all happening while im still almost at idle speed and it all happening within the first 10 seconds when I started the jetski. so when I gave it throttle it felt like it was chocking and than engine shut off.



So I tried starting it again and the second time, it was almost the same thing, but instead of shutting down, when I was giving it throttle it wouldn't go really above 1150 and then suddenly jumped to 3000 rpm and after that it was ok.



or sometimes when I start it up second time it works just fine.



any idea guys?



