I will be starting a swap soon, got a clean 1982 js440 in a package deal with a good running js550. the 440 needs a top end, but instead of doing that I got a good running 650sx out of a 91 x2 I also got all the electronics, the prop, exhaust, and waterbox for $80!. I was just wondering if anyone has done this swap before and could give me some advice on the electronics. any and all help is much appreciated.