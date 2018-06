Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Anyone run ocean pro 25cc head? What gasket? 2000 sxi pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 50 Anyone run ocean pro 25cc head? What gasket? 2000 sxi pro So I picked up a ocean pro head, it is stamped 25cc 92 octane,

And I'm wondering what gasket I should run? I have seen people claiming to have 180 psi with these heads in the past. But I have also seen people claiming it well put them over 180. And curious to anyone running this head that achieved 180 psi what head gasket was used. Was thinking cooper but wanted to check here first thanks20180619_110554.jpg20180619_110542.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,762 Re: Anyone run ocean pro 25cc head? What gasket? 2000 sxi pro Those were originally made as an upgrade to the small pin motors and they were 29cc +/- at the time, they also came with two different thickness head gaskets so you could choose the compression that worked for you. 25cc is the same as the "D" cast head on a big pin motor. If your current head is a D then it won't change the compression at all. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 50 Re: Anyone run ocean pro 25cc head? What gasket? 2000 sxi pro I was under the impression that d heads were 27.8, and 25 cc would be 2.8 cc less which would bump it close to 30? But my head is actually marked as a C which I thought was 28.3 cc.... Am I miss understanding? 750 cylinders and heads.jpg #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,445 Re: Anyone run ocean pro 25cc head? What gasket? 2000 sxi pro Im running this ocean pro 25cc head on my big pin, im putting out somewhere around 170 psi with a stock gasket #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 50 Re: Anyone run ocean pro 25cc head? What gasket? 2000 sxi pro Guess I'll try with stock first to see were I am at... My compression on my motor which is stock is 150 psi..

