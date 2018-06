Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Grinch09 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location New Jersey Posts 1 Grinch09 Hello to All. I'm new to for checking in from New Jersey. I've gained some useful info off site already. We ride sleds in winter and picked up some old dogs ( 95 kawi st750, 96 seadoo gsx, and now 3 js550 85, 87 & 88). I just picked up a 750 motor n ebox for a transplant into a 550 hull and will be looking for some input from anyone who has done it. Thanks. Stay on the pipe Braaap. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,761 Re: Grinch09 Welcome from Michigan!



Many transplants have happened here, post up your questions and I'm sure we can help you out.



Ride on!

