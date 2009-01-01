|
I need a front hood asembly from a r12 or r12x
I need a front hood asembly from a r12 or r12x if you have one let me know. Red and black preferably.
Text nine one 8 298 nine 4 11 thanks
-
Re: I need a front hood asembly from a r12 or r12x
I texted to it, says its a landline? PM me I have a honda on the shelf, red and black, lots of good salt free parts.
-
Re: I need a front hood asembly from a r12 or r12x
Great! Try the number again it is 918-289-nine four 11. I will try and reach you as well. Thanks
Originally Posted by Maulin Marto
I texted to it, says its a landline? PM me I have a honda on the shelf, red and black, lots of good salt free parts.
