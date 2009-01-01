pxctoday

  Today, 10:33 AM #1
    EliW
    Jun 2018
    Tulsa
    I need a front hood asembly from a r12 or r12x

    I need a front hood asembly from a r12 or r12x if you have one let me know. Red and black preferably.

    Text nine one 8 298 nine 4 11 thanks
    Last edited by EliW; Today at 10:33 AM.
  Today, 11:34 AM #2
    Maulin Marto
    Sep 2009
    IL.
    52
    Re: I need a front hood asembly from a r12 or r12x

    Quote Originally Posted by EliW View Post
    I need a front hood asembly from a r12 or r12x if you have one let me know. Red and black preferably.

    Text nine one 8 298 nine 4 11 thanks
    I texted to it, says its a landline? PM me I have a honda on the shelf, red and black, lots of good salt free parts.
  Today, 11:44 AM #3
    EliW
    Jun 2018
    Tulsa
    Re: I need a front hood asembly from a r12 or r12x

    Quote Originally Posted by Maulin Marto View Post
    I texted to it, says its a landline? PM me I have a honda on the shelf, red and black, lots of good salt free parts.
    Great! Try the number again it is 918-289-nine four 11. I will try and reach you as well. Thanks
