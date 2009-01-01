pxctoday

    WTB Sano products

    Any Sano products out there? Pad kit, pole pad, hood seal, hood pad, grips or decals? I have even saved old xtrax mats to reuse. Looking for Kawasaki models but if it can be repurposed it can be used.

    095B2B86-3F8B-4F9D-9BE1-E11FC334253D.jpeg
    Last edited by Rideallseasons; Today at 09:38 AM.
Previous Thread | Next Thread

