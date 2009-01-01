Been having a starter issue on my 98 XP 951. Start button will engage starter on a hit and miss basis. Seems that on first start up attempt it works fine. But after a couple of times within a few minutes it seems to skip. Starter will briefly engage then stop. Sometimes it will only spin the starter gear and not the engine. Then it completely goes to nothing. I have two XPs so to eliminate the solenoid I swapped with my 99 XP. Same issue. So its not the solenoid. When the start button fails to engage I can still hear a clicking in what I believe is a regulator on the outside of my electrical box where the solenoid is located. Im curious as to if this regulator would cause my starter to work a couple of times but then stop. Maybe its heating up then failing to work at all? I tried to look this particular part up on the parts manual but cant pinpoint it. Batteries are all fully charged as well. Any ideas or avenues to check would be appreciated. I attached a pic of this regulator if anyone recognizes it. I could be completely wrong about what it is.
