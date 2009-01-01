pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:25 PM #1
    JMH245
    JMH245 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Aledo TX
    Age
    38
    Posts
    34

    1998 XP 951 starter issues

    Been having a starter issue on my 98 XP 951. Start button will engage starter on a hit and miss basis. Seems that on first start up attempt it works fine. But after a couple of times within a few minutes it seems to skip. Starter will briefly engage then stop. Sometimes it will only spin the starter gear and not the engine. Then it completely goes to nothing. I have two XPs so to eliminate the solenoid I swapped with my 99 XP. Same issue. So its not the solenoid. When the start button fails to engage I can still hear a clicking in what I believe is a regulator on the outside of my electrical box where the solenoid is located. Im curious as to if this regulator would cause my starter to work a couple of times but then stop. Maybe its heating up then failing to work at all? I tried to look this particular part up on the parts manual but cant pinpoint it. Batteries are all fully charged as well. Any ideas or avenues to check would be appreciated. I attached a pic of this regulator if anyone recognizes it. I could be completely wrong about what it is.
    02' F12X
    05' R12X
    02' Bayliner Capri 2050

    "A golf course is a waste of a perfectly good rifle range.
