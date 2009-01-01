Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 XP 951 starter issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Aledo TX Age 38 Posts 34 1998 XP 951 starter issues Been having a starter issue on my 98 XP 951. Start button will engage starter on a hit and miss basis. Seems that on first start up attempt it works fine. But after a couple of times within a few minutes it seems to skip. Starter will briefly engage then stop. Sometimes it will only spin the starter gear and not the engine. Then it completely goes to nothing. I have two XPs so to eliminate the solenoid I swapped with my 99 XP. Same issue. So its not the solenoid. When the start button fails to engage I can still hear a clicking in what I believe is a regulator on the outside of my electrical box where the solenoid is located. Im curious as to if this regulator would cause my starter to work a couple of times but then stop. Maybe its heating up then failing to work at all? I tried to look this particular part up on the parts manual but cant pinpoint it. Batteries are all fully charged as well. Any ideas or avenues to check would be appreciated. I attached a pic of this regulator if anyone recognizes it. I could be completely wrong about what it is. Attached Images 2FC66429-AC20-4F21-AD38-EBC80206C0DB.jpeg (1.82 MB, 2 views)

05' R12X

02' Bayliner Capri 2050



02' F12X
05' R12X
02' Bayliner Capri 2050

