Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Bass Boat to Twin Jet Engine Flats Boat #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Georgia Age 19 Posts 1 Bass Boat to Twin Jet Engine Flats Boat Yes, i assure you, you certainly read that right. I am looking to build a Twin jet engine flats boat.



Before we delve any further into madness, let my start by introducing myself. My name is Mike, and Im a 19 year old kid looking to start his first boat project. Im new to the forum, and this will be my first thread/project.. I live in georgia, but grew up for most of my life in Florida chasing snook and redfish along the gulf coast. I grew up fishing in flats boats and am naturally drawn to them because of that.



Now, Im sure a lot of people on here will write this off as just another kids hairbrained idea; which would probably be pretty fair. But Im actually rather serious about this whole undertaking. Ive always wanted my own boat, but never really had the funds to just go out and buy a complete, running boat with little to no issues. I thought I was doomed to never owning a boat till later in my life. Then, suddenly, I saw a video of a jet-jon on YouTube one day and it all changed. I had a dream and I set out to start my first build.



First I looked for a ski. I didnt, really still, know very little about jet skis of any sort. All i knew was that I needed something that ran. After weeks of scouring craigslist and Facebook marketplace I happened upon a 1992 Yamaha Waverunner III, running too. I was able to pick the ski up for a modest $300 and have since had it on the water a few times to make sure it operates properly. It does have a few hiccups, however it runs and thats a start.



Next, I need a hull. Now, this is about where I am currently. Ive been looking at a 16 laser bass boat hull. 1986 model i believe. I do think this will be picked up within the next couple of days, however I will keep the thread updated. Now at this point youre probably thinking wait, you said TWIN engine, but you only have one ski, whats up?. Well, youre right. Luckily for me though, a coworker happens to have the same exact ski as me, and is happy to let me have it for free as long as I get it out of his yard for him. Cosmetically it is nicer, however he said he hasnt run it in years, so Im not sure what to expect yet.



The main reason im here, besides documenting this who process, is because I have lots and lots of question. Mainly on the twin jet drive. Is it possible? I understand that air sucked into the pump creates cavitation, and I understand that in a typical twin setup on a V hull boat, one pump intake would be out of the water while turning. So, my thought process is, why not marry the two intakes to one in the center of the hull. Has anyone ever seen/done this? Would the intake have to twice as large because Im now supplying two pumps? Also, I know bass boats are generally made to hang large outboards off the back, but comparatively speaking, would my two jet drives be heavier than a typical 50-70HP outboard? How would i run stringers around my drives to ensure stability and rigidity in the hull? These are the kinds of questions I have.



I am well aware that there will be many, many naysayers, and this post will likely be laughable to many. However, Im pretty confident in my ability, and hopeful that there will be those who would love to see this come together just as much as me. I know there would be easier projects, but this is whats ive chosen. If you have any suggestions, any answers, tips, tricks, anything at all, I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you for your time and responses #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 2,259 Re: Bass Boat to Twin Jet Engine Flats Boat Well, it looks like you got excellent grammar, punctuation and typing skills, something not seen here often including myself. Defense, I speak to text which isn't always proper, being from Arkansas.



Your dual pump singletrack idea, Sea-Doo did that same two into one in 94-95, you can read up on that.



I think you have a great idea. In my opinion, building your own is always better and much less expensive.

Long as you're running flat straight across the water it's no need to worry about v hull unless you're trying to cut through swells.



My advice would be to check out Instagram and search jet dinghies to get some ideas. I would keep the Dual pump dual track setup. 8 ft wide flat bottom jet boat sounds cool to me.



Keep that 19 year old gung ho attitude and you'll succeed..



Been a long time since I saw thread here I was interested in. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 113 Re: Bass Boat to Twin Jet Engine Flats Boat Following, currently making small models for my own flats boat, Id like to build my own hull maybe come January.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules