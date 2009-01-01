Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HELP! 91 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location MARYLAND Age 28 Posts 2 HELP! 91 650sx I just got a 91 Kawi Js650xs from my neighbor and I have some work to do. I got it started and it idles fine but after that, it's not doing so well. I'll be making another post shortly but wanted to introduce myself.



If anyone can help me, I'm not sure what's going on in this thing. I have the hull number and number on the engine. Can someone help ID what exactly I have here?



Hull # KAW62073H091



ENGINE # JF650AE118784



