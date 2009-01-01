Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 top end help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location canada Posts 114 650 top end help Looking for some direction with this engine as I've only had Yamaha's and I'm not at all familiar with kawasaki's . Picked up a 1990 TS650 for free. I was told it was in the water 2 summers ago. Its a very low hour machine. Motors never been apart, still has all the paint on the motor itself and exhaust. Motor spun free by hand when I picked it up. Brought it home and did the usual once over everything. Flushed the tank, blew out the lines, plugs looked excellent color and shape so I left them in. Fresh battery and gas, checked for spark and it was good. She started turning over but couldn't get it to fire. checked compression and it was 145psi front cylinder. 50psi rear cylinder. Pulled the head and to my surprise it was flawless on both sides. No signs of overheating, no dings/nicks or damage. Tops of both pistons look good with no damage. The cylinder walls in the rear(low comp cylinder) were scored up slightly and the rear piston was scored and the ring was frozen to it on one side. I had my friend clean up the cylinder with a hone. The 145psi cylinder and piston look next to new with very little wear.



My questions are, could a failed oil injection pump cause just the one cylinder to be damaged like this?? Or wouldn't both pistons and cylinders be equally ruined? I ruled out broken reeds or bearings as there is no damage to the head or piston top.



35628448_10156727153961495_7934196087806492672_n.jpg



