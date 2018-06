Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: ZXI 1100 premix ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 34 Posts 23 ZXI 1100 premix ? Put in a new/used engine with 130 psi. The gps said it only ran 49 mph jet pump looks great ect. Ran 44 to 1 premix ams oil interceptor Wondering if it getting to much oil as you can see from the plugs should I go 50 to 1 ? or is that not the problem? Front plug in finger tips center then rear KIMG0978.JPGKIMG0979.JPGKIMG0980.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,006 Blog Entries 1 Re: ZXI 1100 premix ? I run 32:1 on mine premix. Looks like you are rich. Try turning in your low speed screws on your carbs. Or you might need to rebuild them and/or replace the needles. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 34 Posts 23 Re: ZXI 1100 premix ? I have CV carbs does that matter Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

