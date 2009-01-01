|
Lots of parts 440/550/650/750
ALL PRICES ARE IN CAD AND PLUS SHIPPING FROM CANADA OR COLLECTION TORONTO
All Kawasaki parts, some rare and hard to find pieces:
440/550 Teambutch extended ride plate $120
440/550 Flywheel puller tool $50
440/550 Westcoast 5gal fuel tank with billet fuel pickup and nut $260
440/550 steering plate $20
440/550 JRE 650/750 engine conversion plate (has been welded) $100
440/550 D!ckinson bulkhead brace $150
550sx oem plastic nose brace $20
550sx dual 38 carb intake manifold $120
550sx oem intake manifold $50
440/550 Coffman full pipe and matching manifold $270
550sx rubber bulkhead mount $20
440/550 oem bars $20
550sx handlepole with bottom brace $100
550sx oem fuel tank $50
550sx pump in great condition $180
650 head $50
650 steering nozzle $20
650/750/800 Jetlyne exit nozzle 82mm $200
750 RAD charging flywheel (Rare) $380
650 oem exhaust $100
750 SS/XI PJS Rideplate NOS $100
750 SS/XI R&D Speed Plate NOS $150
750 SS/XI R&D Speed Plate used $100
750 SS/XI R&D Pro-series out of packaging rideplate $120
I am open to offers, just clearing out the shed. If you want more detailed photos of something specific send me a PM with your email address and what you want pictures of.
