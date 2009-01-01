pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:25 PM #1
    Sexual Castles
    Sexual Castles is offline
    PWCToday Regular Sexual Castles's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK)
    Age
    31
    Posts
    105

    Cool Lots of parts 440/550/650/750

    ALL PRICES ARE IN CAD AND PLUS SHIPPING FROM CANADA OR COLLECTION TORONTO

    All Kawasaki parts, some rare and hard to find pieces:

    440/550 Teambutch extended ride plate $120

    440/550 Flywheel puller tool $50

    440/550 Westcoast 5gal fuel tank with billet fuel pickup and nut $260

    440/550 steering plate $20

    440/550 JRE 650/750 engine conversion plate (has been welded) $100

    440/550 D!ckinson bulkhead brace $150

    550sx oem plastic nose brace $20

    550sx dual 38 carb intake manifold $120

    550sx oem intake manifold $50

    440/550 Coffman full pipe and matching manifold $270

    550sx rubber bulkhead mount $20

    440/550 oem bars $20

    550sx handlepole with bottom brace $100

    550sx oem fuel tank $50

    550sx pump in great condition $180

    650 head $50

    650 steering nozzle $20

    650/750/800 Jetlyne exit nozzle 82mm $200

    750 RAD charging flywheel (Rare) $380

    650 oem exhaust $100

    750 SS/XI PJS Rideplate NOS $100

    750 SS/XI R&D Speed Plate NOS $150

    750 SS/XI R&D Speed Plate used $100

    750 SS/XI R&D Pro-series out of packaging rideplate $120

    I am open to offers, just clearing out the shed. If you want more detailed photos of something specific send me a PM with your email address and what you want pictures of.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Sexual Castles; Today at 07:27 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 