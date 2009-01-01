Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lots of parts 440/550/650/750 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK) Age 31 Posts 105 Lots of parts 440/550/650/750 ALL PRICES ARE IN CAD AND PLUS SHIPPING FROM CANADA OR COLLECTION TORONTO



All Kawasaki parts, some rare and hard to find pieces:



440/550 Teambutch extended ride plate $120



440/550 Flywheel puller tool $50



440/550 Westcoast 5gal fuel tank with billet fuel pickup and nut $260



440/550 steering plate $20



440/550 JRE 650/750 engine conversion plate (has been welded) $100



440/550 D!ckinson bulkhead brace $150



550sx oem plastic nose brace $20



550sx dual 38 carb intake manifold $120



550sx oem intake manifold $50



440/550 Coffman full pipe and matching manifold $270



550sx rubber bulkhead mount $20



440/550 oem bars $20



550sx handlepole with bottom brace $100



550sx oem fuel tank $50



550sx pump in great condition $180



650 head $50



650 steering nozzle $20



650/750/800 Jetlyne exit nozzle 82mm $200



750 RAD charging flywheel (Rare) $380



650 oem exhaust $100



750 SS/XI PJS Rideplate NOS $100



750 SS/XI R&D Speed Plate NOS $150



750 SS/XI R&D Speed Plate used $100



750 SS/XI R&D Pro-series out of packaging rideplate $120



I am open to offers, just clearing out the shed. If you want more detailed photos of something specific send me a PM with your email address and what you want pictures of.

