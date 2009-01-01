Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pictures of my Wetjets #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location southeast WI Age 55 Posts 24 Pictures of my Wetjets P1010034.JPGP1010036.JPGP1010038.JPGP1010039.JPG



I am finally able to post some pictures of my vintage Wetjets most I picked up in 2017. A red 1991 Sport II, a white 1992 Sport II Spirit, one of the last models produced. I also have a 1985 model which was in the first production run & was originally sold by the first dealer in Wisconsin that was in my hometown about 3 blocks from me. Both Sport models run well, the red one especially has a strong motor, the other runs ok, but may need some engine work, one cylinder is about 20psi less than the other. The 85 is in need of restoration, its complete, but everything has to be gone over, not sure if I ever will, but I have most of what I need to complete it, including replacing the Cuyuna engine with a Brut. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

