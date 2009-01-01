pxctoday

  Today, 05:20 PM #1
    hotpinkcrx
    WTB Ride Plate 04 RXP

    looking for a clean ride plate for a 04 RXP, do not need the coolant fittings.

    thanks
    Eddie
  Today, 05:48 PM #2
    Re: WTB Ride Plate 04 RXP

    Also looking for a set of OPAS block offs used is fine
  Today, 07:43 PM #3
    Re: WTB Ride Plate 04 RXP

    Found a ride plate

    Looking for a set of opas block offs
