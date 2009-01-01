|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
WTB Ride Plate 04 RXP
looking for a clean ride plate for a 04 RXP, do not need the coolant fittings.
thanks
Eddie
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: WTB Ride Plate 04 RXP
Also looking for a set of OPAS block offs used is fine
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: WTB Ride Plate 04 RXP
Found a ride plate
Looking for a set of opas block offs
