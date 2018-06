Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: FOR SALE: Kawasaki SXR 1100 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Nov 2003 Location PA Posts 852 FOR SALE: Kawasaki SXR 1100 For Sale Kawasaki SXR 1100 ( $7000.00)





Hull:



* 2004 Kawasaki with clear title.



* AC Racing Aluminum pole.



* Pole spring tensioner block.



* Blowsion 0 deg extended bars with cross bar pad



* Tiny Tach.



* ODI grips.



* TBM adjustable steering plate.



* Hot products heavy duty hood hooks



* Handle bar bildge switch with Rule 500gph bildge



* ZXI 1100 motor mounts



* Modified stock hood for more air flow.



* Blowsion carbon fiber dash.



* JetTrim fiberglass rail caps & mat kit.



* Pro Watercraft Racing ergo tray.



* Pro Watercraft Racing race bumpers.



* Pro Watercraft Racing front sponsons



*Pro Watercraft Racing mid sponsons



* Front spray deflector



* IPD graphics







Engine:



* 1999 Kawasaki ZXI 1100 engine. ( approx 234hrs)



* Stock porting lightly cleaned up.



* 81.5 Wossnier pistons.



* Stock head modified by Group K (140psi. 91 pump gas) with additional water outlets.



* Rebuilt stock crankshaft by CrankWorks. ProX rods, Welded & trued.



* Dried out ZXI 1100 exhaust.



* Judge Racing rear water box.



* Kawasaki stock flywheel.



* .Pro Watercraft Racing exhaust support.



* Kommander water outlet manifold.





Ignition:



* Stock ZXI 1100, air temp jumpered.



* R&D Racing 5deg advance plate.



* Stock ZXI 1100 ebox modified for 1100 swap



* Judge Racing gas tank bracket for ebox.



* New Napa AGM battery.





Carbs/Intake:



*(3) SXR 800 stock Mikuni BN 40-38



* 1.5 SXR 800 intakes with crossovers blocked.



* ADA angled reed spacers



*(3) Stock ZXI 1100 reed cages and reeds

*(3) K&N 3" coned flame arrestors with Outerwares covers



*Remote Mikuni high volume fuel pump with GroupK air seperator.





Pump & drive line



*Stock 140mm SXR800 pump with duel cooling outlets 84/88 nozzles



*16/24 Solas DF -5mm



*TBM pump stuffer



*TBM intake grate



*JetDynamics Prototype T ride plate



* TBM bulkhead support with aluminum spacer (Using STX 1100 drive shaft.)





$7000.00





Very reliable pump gas ski. 7300-7450 rpms approx 58-60mph.

Additional 1100 spare engine and other parts available for additional cost.

Ski is located approx 40mins from Pittsburgh, PA.

PM me for more info.....



Dano 7 99 ZXI 1100 - Parting out. No engine or ebox. PM me for other needed items.

04 SXR 1100

02 SXI PRO

04 SXR 800

17 YZ 250X #3 Resident Guru Join Date Nov 2003 Location PA Posts 852 Re: FOR SALE: Kawasaki SXR 1100 Pics Attached Images 024.JPG (1.30 MB, 5 views)

024.JPG (1.30 MB, 5 views) 021.JPG (1.23 MB, 5 views)

021.JPG (1.23 MB, 5 views) 022.JPG (1.22 MB, 6 views)

022.JPG (1.22 MB, 6 views) 026.JPG (1.29 MB, 5 views)

17 YZ 250X #4 Resident Guru Join Date Nov 2003 Location PA Posts 852 Re: FOR SALE: Kawasaki SXR 1100 And more.... Attached Images 015.JPG (1.24 MB, 6 views)

015.JPG (1.24 MB, 6 views) 019.JPG (989.7 KB, 5 views)

019.JPG (989.7 KB, 5 views) 018.JPG (1.07 MB, 6 views)

018.JPG (1.07 MB, 6 views) 017.JPG (1.01 MB, 5 views)

