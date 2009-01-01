|
|
-
88 X2 650 wont rev up
Okay I need some help guys. I’m trying to get my 650 X2 running right and cannot make it happen. It’s a rebuilt 650, stock head, good compression, brand new sbn44 and a Factory pipe. It has a 120 low, 150 high and a 2.0 n/s with a black spring. Starting at Low = 1 turn, High = 1.25 turns. The carb is brand new as I thought that was my issue, but I guess not. New BR8ES plugs. It idles good, and revs alright in low RPM’s but it will not rev out. I can only get it into the high RPM’s once or so after starting, but 99% of the time I can’t, it just will not rev up, and starts to sputter with the more throttle I give. It seems to rev up good out of the water. Where do I look now? Pulling my hair out here. Someone on FB suggested my pump bearing could be causing this, but I'm not sure, it seems engine related? Really want to get this things going... Thanks in advance.
Here's a link to a video: https://www.facebook.com/dustin.c.wi...5276265862234/
Last edited by dcwilson; Today at 05:06 PM.
-
Top Dog
Re: 88 X2 650 wont rev up
Sounds like you are too rich, but the video isnt working. Also, what impeller do you have?
-
Resident Guru
Re: 88 X2 650 wont rev up
Your current jetting is for a 750 cc engine, thus the jetting is too much, so too rich. Because you have a Kawi 650cc engine, should be closer to a Single Carb 44mm 701 Yamaha Blaster 1 specs.
Remove the #150 Main Jet and replace it with a #135 Main(High) Jet.
Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 06:47 PM.
-
Re: 88 X2 650 wont rev up
It’s a Skat 15. Anyone else able to see the video? Probably have to be a part of the group I posted it in which is called Kawasaki 650 750 SX SXI X2 Jetmate TS SC
Originally Posted by bandit88
Sounds like you are too rich, but the video isnt working. Also, what impeller do you have?
Really? In all the research I’ve done for my setup most say at least a 140 up to 160 depending on a few things. I have a Factory Pipe on which they say should be jetted up a bit higher as well. I am at 1500ft so I went with a 150 to be safe, as some guys said up to a 160 or so. I have a 140 and a 145 I could try. It only doesn’t rev up when it’s in the water.
Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet
Your current jetting is for a 750 cc engine, thus the jetting is too much, so too rich. Because you have a Kawi 650cc engine, should be closer to a Single Carb 44mm 701 Yamaha Blaster 1 specs.
Remove the #150 Main Jet and replace it with a #135 Main(High) Jet.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules