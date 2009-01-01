Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 88 X2 650 wont rev up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Saskatchewan Posts 22 88 X2 650 wont rev up



Here's a link to a video: Okay I need some help guys. I’m trying to get my 650 X2 running right and cannot make it happen. It’s a rebuilt 650, stock head, good compression, brand new sbn44 and a Factory pipe. It has a 120 low, 150 high and a 2.0 n/s with a black spring. Starting at Low = 1 turn, High = 1.25 turns. The carb is brand new as I thought that was my issue, but I guess not. New BR8ES plugs. It idles good, and revs alright in low RPM’s but it will not rev out. I can only get it into the high RPM’s once or so after starting, but 99% of the time I can’t, it just will not rev up, and starts to sputter with the more throttle I give. It seems to rev up good out of the water. Where do I look now? Pulling my hair out here. Someone on FB suggested my pump bearing could be causing this, but I'm not sure, it seems engine related? Really want to get this things going... Thanks in advance.Here's a link to a video: https://www.facebook.com/dustin.c.wi...5276265862234/ Last edited by dcwilson; Today at 05:06 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,844 Re: 88 X2 650 wont rev up Sounds like you are too rich, but the video isnt working. Also, what impeller do you have?

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

Your current jetting is for a 750 cc engine, thus the jetting is too much, so too rich. Because you have a Kawi 650cc engine, should be closer to a Single Carb 44mm 701 Yamaha Blaster 1 specs.



Remove the #150 Main Jet and replace it with a #135 Main(High) Jet.



Your current jetting is for a 750 cc engine, thus the jetting is too much, so too rich. Because you have a Kawi 650cc engine, should be closer to a Single Carb 44mm 701 Yamaha Blaster 1 specs.

Remove the #150 Main Jet and replace it with a #135 Main(High) Jet.



