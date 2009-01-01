|
Ideas for freestyle build
Im looking to do a freestyle build sometime next winter and Im just not sure which route to take.
Kawasaki: my original idea was to find a 300sx and cut up the hull then glass in either a 750 pump tunnel or try and get my hands on a 144 pump. Rocker the nose and shorten up the hull then drop in a 750 bored out to close to 800 and stroker crank. Ported with some massive carbs and pipe. And try to do some other things like either total loss or lightened flywheel to get some more bottom end out of it. This is close to what my 750 stand up has in it now and it pulls hard but Im not sure how the bottom end would be for this build. Im thinking with the right porting the motor would hit just as hard as a 701 or 760.
Yamaha: another idea would be to find either a square nose or fx1 and do some similar things here. Change up the hull and boost up engine to try and get an assload of bottom end. That being said Im not a Yamaha person when it comes to skis. All Ive ever known is kawi so doing this way would definitely be a new experience
Im honestly not seeing any advantages going either way. Both are gonna be a ton of work and gonna need some serious upgrades. Let me know what you guys think
