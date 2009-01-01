Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '90 SuperJet Sputtered and lost power #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 143 '90 SuperJet Sputtered and lost power The noise from my '90 SJ seemed a bit off today and after trying a few jumps, it sputtered and lost power. I was able to fire it back up and gingerly rode it to the dock near by. I'm hoping it's just old plugs as I'll replace those first but what else should I check?



