|
|
-
'90 SuperJet Sputtered and lost power
The noise from my '90 SJ seemed a bit off today and after trying a few jumps, it sputtered and lost power. I was able to fire it back up and gingerly rode it to the dock near by. I'm hoping it's just old plugs as I'll replace those first but what else should I check?
Also, is there any other routine maintenance I should be doing on it?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules