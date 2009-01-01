Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 XL 760 Carb Adjusting Help Needed. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2005 Location Beaver Lake, NE Age 49 Posts 101 1998 XL 760 Carb Adjusting Help Needed. Howdy All,





I picked up a very clean 98 XL 760 last fall. It ran great except for a hesitation and it was very hard to start. The previous owner kept a can of starter fluid in the front compartment. Warning sign right? So I figured the carbs needed a rebuild as these carbs had never been opened up. So I rebuilt the carbs with Genuine Mikuni kits. Everything went very well with the rebuild. The carb internals where pretty clean with some varnishing blocking the low speed jet. The rebuilt carbs are installed and now I am having trouble dialing it in.



SBT sez that the H speed setting should be 3/8 +/- 1/4 and the Low speed setting should be 1-5/8 =/-1/4



My service Manual sez the H speed setting should be 1/2 +/- 1/4 and the Low speed setting should be 1-3/4 +/-1/4



When I disassembled the carbs I wrote down the settings. Rear Carb High speed setting was 3/4 and the Low speed setting was 2-1/4, Front Carb high speed setting was 3/4 and the Low speed setting was 2-1/8





1. I tried the settings the carb had when I took it apart and the engine bogs in the mid to top RPM range.

2. I tried using the recommended settings published by my service manual and SBT. I started out by first adjusting the Low speed setting +/- 1/4 turn then moving on to the high speed setting. If the low speed settings are any less than 1-3/4 the engine will bog immediately if throttle is applied. If the high speed setting is less than 5/8 I will get a hesitation on the top end. I did manage to get it running pretty good using a High speed setting of 3/4 and Low speed settings of 2 for both carbs. I got greedy and then tried to open up both the high and low speed settings 1/8 more and it began to bog. So I set every thing back to the H 3/4 and L 2. The engine bogs now! It ran pretty good before I got greedy and adjusted up 1/8 turn on the H and L. I can't for the life of me figure out why I can reproduce the setting I had that worked the best!



I have been keep of record of all changes and how the engine runs. I documented that each time I increased the Low speed setting it ran better and better up to about 2 turns open. Any help would greatly be appreciated!





Hec 95 Wave Raider 1100

With:

GP 1200 five deg nozzle

R&D Intake grate (Looks like stock with 2 bars cut out)

R&D Ride Plate (Short one) Flush with the back of the hull.

Solas YD-SC-I (13-19) Impeller

Jet Trim Splash Guard



Carbs have 1.2 N&S, 80 Gram spring #1 & #2, 95 gram spring #3

Mikuni BN44/164 valve body assemblies installed.

