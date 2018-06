Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Karavan PWC Trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Angelica, NY Age 59 Posts 1 Karavan PWC Trailer Ok it's a stupid question but does anyone have a Karavan 1 place trailer. My Sea-Doo is giving me fits on how to load it. Does the winch strap go over or under the nose piece the hull bumps up to. This is my first PWC and I didn't unload it so I never saw how it was to start with. Thanks much for your support. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

