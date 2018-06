Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: VXR 650 Part Out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 12,006 VXR 650 Part Out WaveRunner VXR 650 that runs great and has outstanding condition. All stock aside a Skat 13/16 and an Aftermarket DG quadra fin ride plate. Titled CA Hull



wear ring and bond line trim is not available.

There are couple prices for the engine and ebox



$300 + shipping for engine (long block)

$50 + shipping for the complete ebox



Post up or PM your needs #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location Rochester Age 36 Posts 78 Re: VXR 650 Part Out What year is this machine?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 87 js 550

90 superjet 701

