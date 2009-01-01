pxctoday

  Today, 02:07 PM
    Waveblaster16
    New Sport Cruiser

    My girlfriend had been talking about how a sport cruiser was something she would want to ride so I finally got a hold of a cheap one. It needs some body work and is terribly ugly but it runs alright for a cheap ski. It still has the original crank case plug so I have already ordered the block off plate and oil injection was already removed. I just had a couple questions for any cruiser owners.

    First there was no drain plug in it so what is the part number for that plug or what other models fit it? I got a generic Kawasaki one and it didn’t fit. Also it has a bogging problem. Looks like the stock carb so 28mm or whatever came on it. Is it worth rebuilding that or going up to a Keihn or sbn, this is budget and obviously not a performance ski.
    Last edited by Waveblaster16; Today at 02:09 PM.
    1996 1100 zxi - stock other than premix

    1994 Waveblaster - 760 engine, protec pipe, protec head, dual 44 sbn's, solas impeller, groovy ride plate, protec scoop grate, aluminum waterbox

    1986 X2 - in pieces...


    www.fatmaxracing.com - Buy a poster!
