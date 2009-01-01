Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Sport Cruiser #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location St. Louis MO Age 25 Posts 209 New Sport Cruiser My girlfriend had been talking about how a sport cruiser was something she would want to ride so I finally got a hold of a cheap one. It needs some body work and is terribly ugly but it runs alright for a cheap ski. It still has the original crank case plug so I have already ordered the block off plate and oil injection was already removed. I just had a couple questions for any cruiser owners.



First there was no drain plug in it so what is the part number for that plug or what other models fit it? I got a generic Kawasaki one and it didn’t fit. Also it has a bogging problem. Looks like the stock carb so 28mm or whatever came on it. Is it worth rebuilding that or going up to a Keihn or sbn, this is budget and obviously not a performance ski. Attached Images 8310582A-99E5-4B94-92F9-B6C6ABA3F6DA.jpeg (4.59 MB, 3 views)

8310582A-99E5-4B94-92F9-B6C6ABA3F6DA.jpeg (4.59 MB, 3 views) 7946D2DD-9C22-486A-843B-513BC2574435.jpeg (5.16 MB, 4 views) Last edited by Waveblaster16; Today at 02:09 PM .



1994 Waveblaster - 760 engine, protec pipe, protec head, dual 44 sbn's, solas impeller, groovy ride plate, protec scoop grate, aluminum waterbox



1986 X2 - in pieces...





1996 1100 zxi - stock other than premix1994 Waveblaster - 760 engine, protec pipe, protec head, dual 44 sbn's, solas impeller, groovy ride plate, protec scoop grate, aluminum waterbox1986 X2 - in pieces... www.fatmaxracing.com - Buy a poster! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Sikk450, Waveblaster16 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules