My girlfriend had been talking about how a sport cruiser was something she would want to ride so I finally got a hold of a cheap one. It needs some body work and is terribly ugly but it runs alright for a cheap ski. It still has the original crank case plug so I have already ordered the block off plate and oil injection was already removed. I just had a couple questions for any cruiser owners.
First there was no drain plug in it so what is the part number for that plug or what other models fit it? I got a generic Kawasaki one and it didn’t fit. Also it has a bogging problem. Looks like the stock carb so 28mm or whatever came on it. Is it worth rebuilding that or going up to a Keihn or sbn, this is budget and obviously not a performance ski.