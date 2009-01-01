|
|
-
Top Dog
300sx parts for sale
For sale are parts pulled from a running 1991 300sx. Motor has been sold so I am selling off the last of the parts.
ebox. In super nice shape. Tested, everything works and looks like new on the inside. $60 shipped to US
exhaust. Also in nice shape. Includes all mounting hardware. $70 shipped to US
Carb. Complete. Would recommend rebuilding as I do with all used carbs. Inside condition unknown. $30 shipped.
Pictures can be viewed at https://www.amazon.com/photos/share/...GQODIrHyMuJMC6
Thanks
