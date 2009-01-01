Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 300sx parts for sale #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,843 300sx parts for sale For sale are parts pulled from a running 1991 300sx. Motor has been sold so I am selling off the last of the parts.



ebox. In super nice shape. Tested, everything works and looks like new on the inside. $60 shipped to US



exhaust. Also in nice shape. Includes all mounting hardware. $70 shipped to US



Carb. Complete. Would recommend rebuilding as I do with all used carbs. Inside condition unknown. $30 shipped.



Pictures can be viewed at https://www.amazon.com/photos/share/...GQODIrHyMuJMC6



Thanks

ebox sold

