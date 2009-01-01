pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:33 PM #1
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,843

    300sx parts for sale

    For sale are parts pulled from a running 1991 300sx. Motor has been sold so I am selling off the last of the parts.

    ebox. In super nice shape. Tested, everything works and looks like new on the inside. $60 shipped to US

    exhaust. Also in nice shape. Includes all mounting hardware. $70 shipped to US

    Carb. Complete. Would recommend rebuilding as I do with all used carbs. Inside condition unknown. $30 shipped.

    Pictures can be viewed at https://www.amazon.com/photos/share/...GQODIrHyMuJMC6

    Thanks
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:08 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,843

    Re: 300sx parts for sale

    ebox sold
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. BLRider,
  2. Rushford_Ripper

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 