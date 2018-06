Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 xp 951 boging and shuta off at full throttle at first #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location toronto Posts 26 02 xp 951 boging and shuta off at full throttle at first I have 02 xp 951

Wen it sits for more than 20 seconds wen i start it and give it full throttle it bogs down and shuts off .i have to play with rpm for few minutea to punch it

I have new filters and needle and seats the carb was rebuilt last year so its not the carb .

Any ideas what else it can be ?

