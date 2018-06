Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550 Motor Mounts (Repaired) - Thoughts ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Location Niagara Falls Age 47 Posts 33 550 Motor Mounts (Repaired) - Thoughts ? A machinist buddy of mine fixed these up for me for my 550, the disk on all of them let go. He drilled, tapped and urethaned them. He's convinced they're good to go. Has anyone tried this method ?



Just looking for feedback.



Dean Attached Images 550_MOUNTS.jpg (167.3 KB, 5 views) #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 829 Re: 550 Motor Mounts (Repaired) - Thoughts ? They may hold together...but



If the extra screws run thru the rubber and thread into the metal base,it defeats the purpose of having a rubber shock and vibration reducing mount...



I repair mine with 5200. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm.

