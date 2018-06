Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88 550SX top end install - HELP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Location Niagara Falls Age 47 Posts 33 88 550SX top end install - HELP Hi all, been a few years but I'm back. Have an 88 550 I picked up with a junk motor, picked up a machined 550 motor with gaskets, pistons and rings that's ready for assembly but I've never done a top end before, was considering trying it myself ( I have experienced help close by if needed )



Does anyone have a step by step tutorial ( with pictures ) would be fantastic..





thanks folks.



-dean Attached Images 550_MOTOR.jpg (248.1 KB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules