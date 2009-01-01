|
Kawasaki X2 650 question
Whats up guys, quick question. Where should my main cooling line be put on? Coming from the back of the bilge from the pump to the exhaust manifold. There are 3 places to plug into on this westcoast header. Two brass fittings from the bottom side, the forward one is plugged and aft one was where it was connected with the blown motor I pulled out last summer. The third is the middle on the under side currently with a plug in it. My motor grenaded lat year with it on the aft fitting so I figured id ask here before running it on there again! Red circle is the middle spot thats currently pluged with a bolt.
Thanks in advance for the help!014BE9F4-FF48-4846-A478-32DA7112F82B.jpeg
