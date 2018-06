Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 ZXI 1100 CV Carb Slide Diaphragm Replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Alabama Age 24 Posts 1 99 ZXI 1100 CV Carb Slide Diaphragm Replacement I need help finding replacement slide diaphragms for my Keilin CV Carb. I recently purchased a 99 ZXI 1100 and discovered 2 of the 3 slide diaphragms were torn. I just want to purchase the membrane and not a whole new slide and can't figure out which diaphragms to order without it costing an arm and a leg. The ski runs a little sluggish and idles good but with it running rich it's gonna eventually foul the plugs. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Attached Images IMG_20180608_150545892.jpg (3.38 MB, 3 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

