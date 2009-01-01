Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 300sx Starter #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 5,795 300sx Starter In need of a good used 300sx starter

#2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,085 Re: 300sx Starter Have one in idaho , will be there on June 20th , SX not JS , 100$ shipped #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 5,795 Re: 300sx Starter Pm sent



Also looking for a finger throttle of some sort, currently have an old aftermarket plastic one on there and would like to find one similar

