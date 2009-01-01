Thread: 300sx Starter

|
300sx Starter
300sx Starter
In need of a good used 300sx starter
Resident Guru
Re: 300sx Starter
Have one in idaho , will be there on June 20th , SX not JS , 100$ shipped
Re: 300sx Starter
Re: 300sx Starter
Pm sent
Also looking for a finger throttle of some sort, currently have an old aftermarket plastic one on there and would like to find one similar
