I have a 2003 Ultra 130 I just picked up. The check engine light will flash randomly while riding. Then go away for a few minutes only to return again. Nothing feels hot. I have water flow to the EMM and Stator cover and did the pisser mod to ensure un interrupted water flows through the EMM. I do not believe it is in limp mode as RPMs can go way above 4500rpm and it runs great with no hesitation or anything. The ski has 88 hours on it. Ive done some searches and seems like most people that get check engine lights also have the ski go into limp (SLOW) mode. But mine does not.



Is there any way to read trouble codes on this at home? I have a PDF manual and it states different trouble codes but not sure how to read them?!

