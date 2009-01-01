Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: cooling system problem areas with early 2003 12F #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location virginia Posts 36 Blog Entries 1 cooling system problem areas with early 2003 12F So,

Messing with the 2003 12F stx and got it running after a change of fuel and spark plugs. Just how warm is the exhaust supposed to be/get to? Hot enough you cant touch it? I ran it for 30 minutes today ran ok but still would stall sometimes when I let off the throttle.



the rings and the adapter between the 4in1 and the first muffler are good right now but lots of surface corrosion is visible.... I am not sure that the manifold is completely corrosion free on the inside. cant tell how many hours dash meter is faded and unreadable....





Seeing as how the 2002 900 stx I bought from the same owner was clogged up with sand. and this one was missing one of the valve cover O-rings under the cover bolts. previous owner was having fueling problems or thought he did. fuel pump was old I replaced it and now good to go...



looking to troubleshoot and to identify why it seems to be a slow water flow.... pisser has just a small amount of water coming out

where should I start?

Stator cover?

Oil cooler? (this is one of the early model numbers so the oil cooler is at the end of the engine with banjo lines running to the filter adapter) I have heard/read of 12f oil coolers that corrode enough to let water leak into the oil system.



Lines in the exhaust manifold?

the stupid water pipe on the intake side?





I am currently running the cooling water from the garden hose to a t-fitting I hooked up to the lines off of the pump so that way the water flows the same as when operating in the water. no visible leaks in side the hull. No bearing sounds from the hull or pump.



I have a rebuild kit for the pump already and plan to replace the bearings/seals just to be on the safe side. I also have 2 sediment filters to add to the intake lines. just want to get so that I have a reliable ski without breaking the bank. Rght now the electrics are all good (except the dash. Unreadable but functions correctly) trying to avoid having to by a candoo pro for diagnostics.... will get one later but hopefully not needed this season....

