  1. Yesterday, 09:54 PM #1
    maineidyl
    maineidyl is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Miami
    Posts
    11

    2007 Aquatrax Turbo has black oil in exhaust on hose and wont run over 4000 rpm

    Was checking my ski this morning after leaving in the water over night. Had run it all day still chasing my low rpm issue. Had about 3 inches of water in the hull. Was shocked to see this much in the hull. When I took out to flush I noticed that there was black soot or oil in the water coming out of the pump. Are these problems all connected. Slow speed, black oil in expuesto, water in hull?
    Thanks in advance
    Tom
    Re: 2007 Aquatrax Turbo has black oil in exhaust on hose and wont run over 4000 rpm

    Correction. Won’t run over 5000 rpm
    Tom
