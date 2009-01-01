Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2007 Aquatrax Turbo has black oil in exhaust on hose and wont run over 4000 rpm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Miami Posts 11 2007 Aquatrax Turbo has black oil in exhaust on hose and wont run over 4000 rpm Was checking my ski this morning after leaving in the water over night. Had run it all day still chasing my low rpm issue. Had about 3 inches of water in the hull. Was shocked to see this much in the hull. When I took out to flush I noticed that there was black soot or oil in the water coming out of the pump. Are these problems all connected. Slow speed, black oil in expuesto, water in hull?

Thanks in advance

Tom #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Miami Posts 11 Re: 2007 Aquatrax Turbo has black oil in exhaust on hose and wont run over 4000 rpm Correction. Won’t run over 5000 rpm

Tom Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules