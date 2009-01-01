Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 XP Overhaul and Restore #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Richmond Ky Age 25 Posts 6 96 XP Overhaul and Restore hello yall!



so here is yet another 96 XP restore/overhaul/modification build...... and i need some major help, coaching, and knowledge.



i did a lot of research and reading on the web before i decided to go with the 96xp, with parts being decently plentiful (for OEM style), i figured this would be a good build to start with. i am relivily new to PWC maintenance and stuff, but i have been working on boats, diesels, and jets for years now and i didnt think this would be too much of a challenge. and so far it has been smooth sailing to be honest but now i am kinda getting into deep water with no idea how to approach some things. the internet has been helpful, but there is nothing to fill the gaps.....



so i have a good and strong running ski currently, but the PO did some POS patch work where they messed up the current hull.. no big deal i knew were i could get a few.....



fast forward a few weeks and i now have a donor hull in great shape other than some deep nicks and oxidized to hell gelcoat. well i stripped out everything from inside the donor hull and cleaned it out, stripped off all the graphics and external parts.



today, i started to sand the bottom of the hull to get the nicks and oxidation out of the gelcoat and plan to apply some new gelcoat and really make her pop like she's off the show room floor.



now here is the current issue i am having....



how do i level the surface? i know i need to sand it down, use a black graphite powder to add contrast and sand away... but the actual issue is i know i will have to sand to the glass in some spots.... when i go to apply the new gelcoat, can i just go on ahead with applying it or will it need a primer?



im not new to body work per say, but with glass and gelcoat i am..... also can i change the color of the gelcoat without going down to the glass?



any and all advice tips and tricks will be greatly appreciated!!!!



thanks,

Zack



PS pics in the next post!!!! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Richmond Ky Age 25 Posts 6 Re: 96 XP Overhaul and Restore IMG_5473.jpg #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Richmond Ky Age 25 Posts 6 Re: 96 XP Overhaul and Restore motor just pulled

IMG_5474.jpg

stickers scraped and washed down

IMG_5474.jpg

sanding has begun and some of the scratches and glass showing that needs gelcoat

IMG_5504.jpg

IMG_5506.jpg

