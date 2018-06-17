I am very excited to test out the new addition to my 750 SXI pro. Wanted to share with anyone else who may want to do the same! I wanted speakers on my stand up for long cruises/riding in general. After thinking about it for a while, I came up with the followIng idea:
Materials:
- Plastic Epoxy
- UE BOOM 2 Speaker ( https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Ears...utL&ref=plSrch )
- Quickfist Go Between Clamp ( http://www.quickfist.com/index.php/q...ist-clamp.html )
- 1/4 Stainless Carriage Bolts / Washer&Nuts.
The photos are fairly self explanatory as this is not a hard addition to add.
When I mounted the carriage bolts, I used vise clamps to clamp the bolt then heat it up using a torch. Once the bolt was hot enough, I melted the square part into the plastic, and quickly followed up with water to cool the bolt. It made for a nice flush mount. I also also went around the engine hood clamp bolts with epoxy, as I was getting quite a bit of cracking in the plastic from wear and tear.
I have not tested out the system or finished the install but I will follow up with an update. The speaker is extremely loud and waterproof. With my ski being 100% stock, I think I will be able to hear it just fine on the water. It will be interesting to see if my feet interfere with it at all, but I dont think it should be a problem.
Let me know if you guys see any changes I could have made or any questions!
