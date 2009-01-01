pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:53 PM #1
    djsin336
    kawasaki 300sx exaust

    for 300sx not js. stock or aftermarket
  2. Today, 03:57 PM #2
    hellcat66
    Re: kawasaki 300sx exaust

    i believe they are the same, i have a stock setup if needed
  3. Today, 04:12 PM #3
    Mythenand
    Re: kawasaki 300sx exaust

    I️ don’t think there are the same
  4. Today, 04:41 PM #4
    djsin336
    Re: kawasaki 300sx exaust

    they are not the same. they are the same design but go opposite directions. i have a js exaust and it wont work
