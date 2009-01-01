Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 GTI went poof #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 110 2001 GTI went poof Hello all.



I need some advice. Yesterday my family and I were out on the North East and my sons 2001 GTI gave up. I am guessing that the oil pump gave up. The plugs are dry and white. It had fresh carb rebuild (I had it running just a touch rich), fuel lines, oil lines and new oil filter. The oil lines were all purged.



Anyway moving forward. I am going to call SES on Monday (they are only about an hour from me) to try and set up for a rebuild. ( I am praying that I didn't put a hole in the case. I did not see any metal in the hull but I didn't pull the engine yet) I am looking at a short term repair and a back up engine in the big picture.



My questions:

1. Can I do a plug and play with a 657X?

2. Can I use the single carb and cover with out re jetting?

3. Can I use my exhaust or do I need the 657X exhaust?



