Hello all.
I need some advice. Yesterday my family and I were out on the North East and my sons 2001 GTI gave up. I am guessing that the oil pump gave up. The plugs are dry and white. It had fresh carb rebuild (I had it running just a touch rich), fuel lines, oil lines and new oil filter. The oil lines were all purged.
Anyway moving forward. I am going to call SES on Monday (they are only about an hour from me) to try and set up for a rebuild. ( I am praying that I didn't put a hole in the case. I did not see any metal in the hull but I didn't pull the engine yet) I am looking at a short term repair and a back up engine in the big picture.
My questions:
1. Can I do a plug and play with a 657X?
2. Can I use the single carb and cover with out re jetting?
3. Can I use my exhaust or do I need the 657X exhaust?
Thank you for any time you can spend with my questions.
