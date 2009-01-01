Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Wave blaster runs for ten mins then misses #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location England Posts 123 Wave blaster runs for ten mins then misses ive a 1993 blaster 61x motor, running b pipe, head, water box and stock electrics.

got what I believe to be a electrical problem. Ski runs mint out the water and In the water for 10/20 mins then starts to miss like its hitting a rev limiter and only has half power. Ive gone threw all the electrics stator, coil etc and they all ohms tested within specs. Couldnt test the cdi properly so I tried another good cdi and still the got same problem. Thought it was the stop start switch so I replaced that and no change!! Could anyone shed any light in it as Im stuck and am thinking it could be the stator causing the problem! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 826 Re: Wave blaster runs for ten mins then misses Ohm the Stator cold, then ohm the stator warm. If there is a noticeable difference, one of the coils is bad. #3 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,084 Re: Wave blaster runs for ten mins then misses Overheat sensor still hooked up ? #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location England Posts 123 Re: Wave blaster runs for ten mins then misses No it's gota aftermarket head. I had the issue a couple of weekends ago so I changed the cdi over ran it on the lake for the day and was fine, took it out in the sea in some waves yesterday and started to do the same problem again. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location England Posts 123 Re: Wave blaster runs for ten mins then misses I was also thinking could be salt water getting in the electrics so disconnected the black and white wires on the stop start switch and ran it and still got the same problem #6 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,084 Re: Wave blaster runs for ten mins then misses As stated above ck the stator or just replace , 62t stator and flywheel ? I have seen 61x stators with 62t flywheels before , it will fit , but not a 62t stator with 61x flywheel , flywheel too small ID , this will cause same problem , in 96 , on the track , one of our superjets the ignition would go down and bog until cooled off , then come around and run fine , ended up being the magnets on a 62t flywheel were weak , OEM flywheel , so we switched to 61x flywheel and stator with 62t cdi , no more issues , all the race yamahas with stock ignition are set up this way for reliability with no failures , good luck #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location England Posts 123 Re: Wave blaster runs for ten mins then misses Just took the flywheel cover off and there was moisture in there. Surely that's not good? 60583F30-07DD-4543-B75B-8938AE8D8C14.jpeg

