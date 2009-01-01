|
WTB - R&D or Skat Trak intake grate, aftermarket head, factory pipe, ecwi, and other
Still looking for a few upgrades for my sxi pro.
Would like to find a head that puts me around 180 psi so I can stay in pump gas on my big pin.
Would also like an R&D double scope intake grate or a Skat Trak.
And looking for a factory limited pipe. And would consider buying a programmable ecwi.
Also wouldn't mind finding a 80mm nozzle.
Might consider other performance parts.
PWCToday Guru
Re: WTB - R&D or Skat Trak intake grate, aftermarket head, factory pipe, ecwi, and ot
24/7 in New Jersey can recut a stock head for 180 psi
