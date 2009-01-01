pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:58 AM #1
    FlipediS
    FlipediS is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    46

    WTB - R&D or Skat Trak intake grate, aftermarket head, factory pipe, ecwi, and other

    Still looking for a few upgrades for my sxi pro.

    Would like to find a head that puts me around 180 psi so I can stay in pump gas on my big pin.

    Would also like an R&D double scope intake grate or a Skat Trak.

    And looking for a factory limited pipe. And would consider buying a programmable ecwi.

    Also wouldn't mind finding a 80mm nozzle.

    Might consider other performance parts.
  2. Today, 12:14 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    435

    Re: WTB - R&D or Skat Trak intake grate, aftermarket head, factory pipe, ecwi, and ot

    24/7 in New Jersey can recut a stock head for 180 psi

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
