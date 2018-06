Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550/650 more low end #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 31 Posts 1,575 550/650 more low end Trying to figure out how to get more low end brap from my conversion ski. Itís got an sbn44, west coast pipe, west coast head, mariner water box.



Right now itís got a straight skat 17. Iím thinking I need to get it re-pitched to an 18 or 19 and get an ocean pro exit nozzle. I already have the steering nozzle.



Would this be the best bet or should I look elsewhere or should I be looking into pump stuffers?





1994 FX1

1985 JS550/650 conversion

