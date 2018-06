Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Standup riders Columbus Indiana???? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location INDY Posts 287 Standup riders Columbus Indiana???? I have been told there is an elite group of Standup riders somewhere around Columbus Indiana. ????



I want to play! ​Quiff Racing Team



1989 650sx

1989 650sx

1989 650sx w/ big bore 830cc

1996 SuperJet 760cc full mod

1993 WaveBlaster 1

1998 XP Limited



Don't Taze me Bro

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules