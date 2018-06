Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blaster no spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 40 Blaster no spark I bought a blaster recently and the previous owner put a 61x motor in it. It has no spark. Im assuming the ebox is the stock 62t box because when I opened the ebox I saw a pink wire connected to nothing. Could this be my issue? Can this motor be paired with these electronics? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

