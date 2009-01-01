|
|
-
650 or 750 conversion????
I have a 550sx that I'm going to put a bigger motor and pump in. I have a 650 and 750 motor to choose from. I also have aftermarket manifolds, head, exhaust, waterbox, prop, and carb for both motors. Which motor should I go with? And why? Does one fit better? I want to start soon so I'd like to figure it out asap.
