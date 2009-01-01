Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 or 750 conversion???? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 40 650 or 750 conversion???? I have a 550sx that I'm going to put a bigger motor and pump in. I have a 650 and 750 motor to choose from. I also have aftermarket manifolds, head, exhaust, waterbox, prop, and carb for both motors. Which motor should I go with? And why? Does one fit better? I want to start soon so I'd like to figure it out asap. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules