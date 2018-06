Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1985 kawasaki js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location Michigan Posts 1 1985 kawasaki js550 20180616_194024.jpgBought my first stand up jet ski and new to the jet ski world. Got it home and noticed after riding it the red cable is going to the negative on the battery and the black cable is going to the postive on the battery. Ive had people tell me its hooked up backwords and others tell me that model and year have a postive ground. Have ran it as is and runs fine any help would be great thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

