Big pin keihin jetting
Lookin for some thought here folks. My conversion ski, 550/750, big pin, factory keihin 2 jet carbs, 20 skat. I have a hesitation that makes it tricky for wave jumping, it falls on its face when you wack the throttle. Anybody have experience on a good jet combination that works?
