750 big pin stuff for 440 stuff
I have a set of big pin cases and a mildly ported big pin cylinder. Will trade for a complete 440 ignition system. Must be 1981 or newer. I believe 81' was the first year of the newer style ignition. I already have the old style with the massive ebox. I am also interested in pre 1981 cylinder heads from the aluminum cylinder motors. I'd also trade for a total loss ignition for my 440.
