Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 big pin stuff for 440 stuff #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 246 750 big pin stuff for 440 stuff I have a set of big pin cases and a mildly ported big pin cylinder. Will trade for a complete 440 ignition system. Must be 1981 or newer. I believe 81' was the first year of the newer style ignition. I already have the old style with the massive ebox. I am also interested in pre 1981 cylinder heads from the aluminum cylinder motors. I'd also trade for a total loss ignition for my 440. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) kingal69, whazguude Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules