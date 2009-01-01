pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:37 PM #1
    Seadoos9694
    Seadoos9694 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Seadoos9694's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    49

    1996 sea doo gsx

    96 sea doo gsx so the exhaust pipe had a crack in it i had some work done on it and replaced and then tried my ski out again after noticing it on the water so the gasket had broke some after i removed the exhaust off the ski and when i put it back on and tried it in the water it just didn't have no power it wouldn't go over 3k rpms so my first though was the carbs are stopped up i wasn't quite sure because out of water it will go wide open throttle but after removing the seat and seeing that my hull had some water in it i than gave it some throttle and water was squirting out of the exhaust to manifold where the gasket is so i took it out went home and ordered a gasket would anyone happen to no if that could have actually been my problem or could it be that along with something else was just curious what everyone though about it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:25 PM #2
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    3,852

    Re: 1996 sea doo gsx

    I’ve never experienced a torn exhaust manifold gasket. But have experienced the welsh plug(there are 4 of them on the pipe) squirting water into the hull with some loss of power.

    Remove & Inspect the water regulator internals. I believe there is a spring and a diaphragm inside the housing and if the diaphragm is torn or has holes in it or the spring is broken. You will see a decrease of 300 rpm instantly.

    Read up in the manual on this as it gives more detailed info that is quite helpful.
    What would Chuck Norris do?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 