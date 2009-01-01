96 sea doo gsx so the exhaust pipe had a crack in it i had some work done on it and replaced and then tried my ski out again after noticing it on the water so the gasket had broke some after i removed the exhaust off the ski and when i put it back on and tried it in the water it just didn't have no power it wouldn't go over 3k rpms so my first though was the carbs are stopped up i wasn't quite sure because out of water it will go wide open throttle but after removing the seat and seeing that my hull had some water in it i than gave it some throttle and water was squirting out of the exhaust to manifold where the gasket is so i took it out went home and ordered a gasket would anyone happen to no if that could have actually been my problem or could it be that along with something else was just curious what everyone though about it