Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 sea doo gsx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Kentucky Posts 49 1996 sea doo gsx 96 sea doo gsx so the exhaust pipe had a crack in it i had some work done on it and replaced and then tried my ski out again after noticing it on the water so the gasket had broke some after i removed the exhaust off the ski and when i put it back on and tried it in the water it just didn't have no power it wouldn't go over 3k rpms so my first though was the carbs are stopped up i wasn't quite sure because out of water it will go wide open throttle but after removing the seat and seeing that my hull had some water in it i than gave it some throttle and water was squirting out of the exhaust to manifold where the gasket is so i took it out went home and ordered a gasket would anyone happen to no if that could have actually been my problem or could it be that along with something else was just curious what everyone though about it #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,852 Re: 1996 sea doo gsx I’ve never experienced a torn exhaust manifold gasket. But have experienced the welsh plug(there are 4 of them on the pipe) squirting water into the hull with some loss of power.



Remove & Inspect the water regulator internals. I believe there is a spring and a diaphragm inside the housing and if the diaphragm is torn or has holes in it or the spring is broken. You will see a decrease of 300 rpm instantly.



Read up in the manual on this as it gives more detailed info that is quite helpful. What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules