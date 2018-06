Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Motor revving very high #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Wisconsin Age 20 Posts 114 Motor revving very high So I recently went to warm my ski up before putting it in the lake and I started it on the trailer and the rpms revved way up and would not turn off so i had to pump my primer to shut it off. After that happened I brought it to the lake and ran it on the trailer in the water for a while and it ran perfect. Any idea on what this could be? Thanks #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,145 Re: Motor revving very high may have an air leak.. it causes the plugs to get red hot and ignite the fuel even without spark.. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,093 Re: Motor revving very high You probably have an air leak. edit (^^^that dude types faster than me^^^) Last edited by whazguude; Today at 04:10 PM . I'm only here to make you mad











#4 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,992 Re: Motor revving very high Normal after sitting for a while as carb circuits empty out causing lean runaway. #5 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,992 Re: Motor revving very high Do either as you did and pump the primer until it settles down or hold throttle wfo for a second or 3 and release,motor should settle down once carb is full of gas Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) bisonjr Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

