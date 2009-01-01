Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 FX 140 No Compression #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Hawaii Age 57 Posts 1 2003 FX 140 No Compression I just finished rebuilding an 03 fx140. Ran in the shop. Took out to the lake. At idle about 100' off dock it stopped. Back in the shop found that one of the inside gaskets on the valve cover was not set correctly and there was oil in the spark plug tunnel. Pulled valve cover. Checked spark, good. Has zero compression on a new tester. Yes I checked the tester and it works. I'm not real excited about pulling the engine yet. Any tips on what to look for? I would think that it should at least have some compression even if the head gasket blew. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

